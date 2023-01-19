FIH World Cup 2023, India vs Wales LIVE Score and Latest Updates: IND vs WAL

Read more

The teams topping their respective groups progress to the quarterfinals of the tournament directly, while teams finishing second and third in each group will have to come through a cross-over round to reach the last eight of the quadrennial event.

Ahead of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup match between India and Wales, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Hockey World Cup match between India and Wales be played?

The Hockey World Cup match between India and Wales will take place on January 19, Thursday.

Where will the Hockey World Cup match India vs Wales be played?

The match between India and Wales will be played at the Kalinga Stadium, in Bhubaneswar.

At what time will the Hockey World Cup match India vs Wales begin?

The match between India and Wales will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Wales match?

India vs Wales match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of India vs Wales match?

India vs Wales match will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Predicted Starting Line-up:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: PR Sreejesh (gk), Surender Kumar, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh (c), Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sukhjeet Singh

Wales Predicted Starting Line-up: Toby Reynolds-Cotterill (gk), Daniel Kyriakides, Ioan Wall, Jacob Draper, Lewis Prosser, Rupert Shipperley, James Carson, Stephen Kelly, Rhys Bradshaw, Gareth Furlong, Luke Hawker (c)

