India Want to End Home Leg of Hockey Pro League on Winning Note: Coach Graham Reid

Defender Amit Rohidas will continue to lead while Harmanpreet Singh will be his deputy in India’s FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League double-header against Germany on April 14 and 15 at the Kalinga Stadium here. India’s chief coach Graham Reid said on Monday while announcing the 22-member squad for the double-header that the hosts would like to finish the last leg of the home games for this year on a winning note in order to carry forward the momentum into the away matches.

“This year’s FIH Pro League has provided us with great opportunities to try different combinations and tactics. We have recognised what works and, more importantly, what areas we need to improve on. This week against Germany is the last leg of our home games for this year and we are looking forward to two more world-class encounters once again.

“Germany are always an extremely tough opponent and given where we both are on the ladder it will be important for us to finish this week with as many points as possible to remain at the top of the points table," opined Reid.

The 22-member squad includes goalkeepers PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, and defenders Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Surender Kumar, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, and Gurinder Singh.

The hosts have thus far played 10 Pro League matches this season and are placed on top of the table with 21 points, while Germany are in second place with 17 points from eight games. The Indian team has beaten South Africa at home (10-2, 10-2), while they won a game and lost a game each against France (5-0, 2-5) which was also held in South Africa.

At home, India won a game and lost one to Spain (5-4, 3-5), won one game 4-3 and lost one 2-2 (1-3 SO) against Argentina, and recently, won both their games against England, 3-3 (3-2 SO), and 4-3.

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh Parattu, Krishan B Pathak.

Defenders: Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Surender Kumar, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Gurinder Singh.

Midfielders: Nilakanta Sharma, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Hardik Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh.

Forwards: Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Akashdeep Singh.

