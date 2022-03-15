India Win 15 Gold, 39 Medals in Total at Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships

Youth men boxers Vishwanath Suresh and Vanshaj clinched gold medals on the final day as the Indian contingent concluded their highly successful 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships campaign with 39 medals, including 15 gold, 10 silver and 14 bronze, in Amman, Jordan.

Chennai boy Vishwanath produced a clinical performance during his thumping win against Kyrgyzstan’s Ergeshov Bekzat by unanimous verdict in the 48kg final, played late on Monday night. Later Vanshaj, who hails from Sonipat, added a second gold to youth men’s tally as he registered a sensational win over Uzbekistan’s Javokhir Ummataliev by a split 4-1 decision in the 63.5kg final.

However, in the +92kg category, Aman Singh Bisht ended with the silver medal after suffering a 1-4 loss to local boxer Saif Al-Rawashdeh.

It was second successive medals for Vishwanath, Vanshaj and Aman at the prestigious continental event as Vishwanath and Vanshaj had bagged silver while Aman had secured bronze in the last edition.

Raman (51kg), Anand Yadav (54kg) and Deepak (75kg) claimed bronze medals with semi-finals finishes in the men’s section as the Indian youth team secured third place in the medals table with 18 medals, including seven gold, three silver and eight bronze medals.

Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan claimed first and second position, respectively, with 23 and 22 medals.

Among youth women, Shaheen Gill, Nivedita Karki, Tamanna, Ravina and Muskan bagged gold medals on Monday.

In the junior section, Indian boxers signed off with 21 medals including eight gold, seven silver and six bronze. Vini, Yakshika, Nikita Chand, Vidhi, Shrushti Sathe, Rudrika clinched gold medals in the girls category while Krrish Pal and Yashwardhan Singh emerged champions in the boys’ category.

Indian junior team claimed second position in the medals table with two medals less than table-toppers Uzbekistan.

The Indian contingent secured the same number of medals as the last edition held in Dubai in 2021 but they bettered the gold medal count by one to last edition’s 14.

The tournament saw both the age groups of men and women — youth and junior — played together and witnessed a strong competition in presence of 352 boxers from 21 countries including India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

MEDALLISTS

Youth:

Women: (Gold) Nivedita Karki (48kg), Tamanna (50kg), Shaheen Gill (60kg), Ravina (63kg), Muskan (75kg); (Silver) Priyanka (66kg) and Kirti (+81); (Bronze) Renu (52kg), Tanisha Lamba (54kg), Prachi (57kg), Pranjal Yadav (70kg) and Sneha (81kg).

Men: (Gold) Vishwanath Suresh (48kg) and Vanshaj (63.5kg); (Silver) Aman Singh Bisht (+92kg); (Bronze) Raman (51kg), Anand Yadav (54kg) and Deepak (75kg)

Junior:

Girls: (Gold) Vini (50kg), Yakshika (52kg), Nikita Chand (60kg), Vidhi (57kg), Shrushti Sathe (63kg), Rudrika (75kg); (Silver) Mahi Siwach (46kg), Palak Zambre (48kg), Supriya Devi Thokchom (54kg), Khushi Pooniya (80kg) and Nirjhara Bana (+80kg); (Bronze) Krisha Verma (70kg)

Boys: (Gold) Krrish Pal (46kg), Yashwardhan Singh (60kg); (Silver) Ravi Saini (48kg) and Rishabh Singh Shikharwar (80kg); (Bronze) Jayant Dagar (54kg), Chetan (57kg), Jackson Singh Laishram (70kg), Dev Pratap Singh (75kg), Gaurav Mhaske (+80kg)

