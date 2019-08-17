India Win Gold at U12 Asian Team Tennis Championship In Kazakhstan
U12 Asian Team tennis championship: India beat Chinese Taipei 2-1 in the final to win the gold medal.
Image used for representation purpose only. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
India won the gold at the U12 Asian Team championship held in Kazakhstan. India defeated Chinese Taipei 2-1 in the summit clash to win the title, a media release issued said on Saturday.
The final was a tie of three matches -- 2 singles and one doubles -- and India won both the singles matches while lost the doubles encounter.
The team comprised Manas Dhamme, Arnav Paprakar and Tamil Nadu's Pranav Rethin.
Manas and Rethin won their singles matches.
Manas and Arnav, however, lost their doubles encounter.
12-year-old Manas remained unbeaten in the entire tournament.
Manas and Arnav train at the Adar Poonawalla Maharashtra Tennis Academy under coach Aditya Madkekar.
