India Win Men's Hockey Olympic Bronze in Tokyo: Check Out The Full List of 12 Medals

Moscow Games in 1980 was the last time that India won an Olympic medal in hockey. It was their 11th medal - a gold - at the Summer Games in the event.

India won 10 medals in successive Olympics including stretching back to the 1928 Amsterdam Games including seven gold medals. Their run six consecutive Olympic golds ended in 1960 when they returned with silver after losing to Pakistan in Rome.

They would though continue to win medals regularly but post Moscow, a drought began which lasted four decades. On August 5, 2021, the Manpreet Singh-led team ended that wait as they defeated Germany in a thrilling contest 5-4 to win their 12th medal in Olympic history.

Here’s a full list of the medals India have won at the Summer Games so far

Gold - 1928 Amsterdam Games - Defeated Netherlands 3-0 in the final Gold - 1932 Los Angeles Games - Defeated Japan (11-1) and United States (24-1) Gold - 1936 Berlin Games - Defeated Germany 8-1 in the final Gold - 1948 London Games - Defeated Great Britain 4-0 in the final Gold - 1952 Helsinki Games - Defeated Netherlands 6-1 in the final Gold - 1956 Melbourne Games - Defeated Pakistan 1-0 in the final Silver - 1960 Rome Games - Lost to Pakistan 0-1 in the final Gold - 1964 Tokyo Games - Defeated Pakistan 1-0 in the final Bronze - 1968 Mexico City Games - Defeated West Germany 2-1 Bronze - 1972 Munich Games - Defeated Netherlands 2-1 Gold - 1980 Moscow Games - Defeated Spain 4-3 in the final Bronze - 2020 Tokyo Games - Defeated Germany 5-4

