English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
India Win Two Bronze Medals in Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup
Indian gymnasts won two bronze medals in the men's and women's group events of the FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku.
Indian gymnasts won two bronze medals in the men's and women's group events of the FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku.
Loading...
New Delhi: Indian gymnasts won two bronze medals in the men's and women's group events of the FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku.
Prins Aris, Siddhesh Bhosle, Rushikesh More and Rejilesh Suribabu finished third after scoring 20.560 in the two-day event to bag the bronze medal at the National Gymnastics Arena on November 18.
Russian gymnasts won both the gold and silver.
Germany's Kudryashov, Aleksandr Sorokin, Valeriy Tukashvili and Kirill Zadorin were ranked first with a score of 28.336, while Pavel Gubskiy, Kirill Lukyanov, Vladimir Petrov and Denis Solun finished second after scoring 28.005.
The Indian women's trio of Ayushi Ghodeswar, Prachi Parkhi and Mrunmayi Walde also bagged a bronze in the group after scoring 18.200.
Russian gymnasts Daria Chebulanka, Anastasia Parshina and Ksenia Zagoskina clinched the gold with a score of 29.400, while Belarus' Julia Ivonchyk, Veranika Nabokina and Karina Sandovich bagged the silver with 29.066.
"This is the first time that our acrobatic gymnasts have won medals at a World Cup and it is a matter of immense pride. I congratulate them for this phenomenal success," said Riyaz Ahmed Bhati, Vice-President of Gymnastic Federation of India (GFI).
"Now I am confident that Indian gymnasts across disciple will continue achieving success at International stage."
Teams from Belarus, Israel, Kazakhstan, India, Russia and Ukraine participated in the competitions.
Prins Aris, Siddhesh Bhosle, Rushikesh More and Rejilesh Suribabu finished third after scoring 20.560 in the two-day event to bag the bronze medal at the National Gymnastics Arena on November 18.
Russian gymnasts won both the gold and silver.
Germany's Kudryashov, Aleksandr Sorokin, Valeriy Tukashvili and Kirill Zadorin were ranked first with a score of 28.336, while Pavel Gubskiy, Kirill Lukyanov, Vladimir Petrov and Denis Solun finished second after scoring 28.005.
The Indian women's trio of Ayushi Ghodeswar, Prachi Parkhi and Mrunmayi Walde also bagged a bronze in the group after scoring 18.200.
Russian gymnasts Daria Chebulanka, Anastasia Parshina and Ksenia Zagoskina clinched the gold with a score of 29.400, while Belarus' Julia Ivonchyk, Veranika Nabokina and Karina Sandovich bagged the silver with 29.066.
"This is the first time that our acrobatic gymnasts have won medals at a World Cup and it is a matter of immense pride. I congratulate them for this phenomenal success," said Riyaz Ahmed Bhati, Vice-President of Gymnastic Federation of India (GFI).
"Now I am confident that Indian gymnasts across disciple will continue achieving success at International stage."
Teams from Belarus, Israel, Kazakhstan, India, Russia and Ukraine participated in the competitions.
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Look Happy and Radiant in These Wedding Pictures: See Here
- Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ Sangeet Details Revealed, Here’s Who’ll Choreograph the Ceremony
- Ahead of Avengers 4, Marvel Reveals the Official Timeline of MCU
- AIFF Summons Gourav Mukhi for Hearing, Suspended Till Final Decision is Reached
- Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ Wedding Venue
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...