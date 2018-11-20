India Win Two Bronze Medals in Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup

Indian gymnasts won two bronze medals in the men's and women's group events of the FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku.Prins Aris, Siddhesh Bhosle, Rushikesh More and Rejilesh Suribabu finished third after scoring 20.560 in the two-day event to bag the bronze medal at the National Gymnastics Arena on November 18.Russian gymnasts won both the gold and silver.Germany's Kudryashov, Aleksandr Sorokin, Valeriy Tukashvili and Kirill Zadorin were ranked first with a score of 28.336, while Pavel Gubskiy, Kirill Lukyanov, Vladimir Petrov and Denis Solun finished second after scoring 28.005.The Indian women's trio of Ayushi Ghodeswar, Prachi Parkhi and Mrunmayi Walde also bagged a bronze in the group after scoring 18.200.Russian gymnasts Daria Chebulanka, Anastasia Parshina and Ksenia Zagoskina clinched the gold with a score of 29.400, while Belarus' Julia Ivonchyk, Veranika Nabokina and Karina Sandovich bagged the silver with 29.066."This is the first time that our acrobatic gymnasts have won medals at a World Cup and it is a matter of immense pride. I congratulate them for this phenomenal success," said Riyaz Ahmed Bhati, Vice-President of Gymnastic Federation of India (GFI)."Now I am confident that Indian gymnasts across disciple will continue achieving success at International stage."Teams from Belarus, Israel, Kazakhstan, India, Russia and Ukraine participated in the competitions.