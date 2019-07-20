India Must Start Winning Medals in 'Double Digits' to Host 2032 Olympics: IOA president Narinder Batra
Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra feels that India must more Olympic medals if the nation wants to host the Summer Games in 2032.
IOA president Narinder Batra. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
New Delhi: India must start winning medals in "double digits" in the Olympics if it wants to realise the dream of hosting the 2032 Summer Games, Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra said on Saturday.
Batra was felicitated by the Athletics Federation of India on Saturday for his recent election as a member of International Olympic Committee on the concluding day of its Annual General Body Meeting here.
"We are bidding for 2032 Olympics, 2030 Asian Games and 2026 Youth Olympics. Unless we start winning medals in the Olympics it may be difficult to get the right to host the Olympics. People will say India has won few medals in Olympics," Batra said.
"So we must start winning in double digit medals. We can target 10 to 12 medals in Tokyo, 25 in 2024 and around 40 in 2028 Olympics.
"Unless we set targets we will not achieve anything. I feel these are achievable targets," he added.
Asked about IOA's stand on doping being made a criminal offence, he said, "It is very difficult to answer the question. Doping is a serious issue and it must be tackled by taking stringent measures."
The AFI has been in forefront of making doping a criminal offence and NADA has prepared a draft bill on this issue.
Batra also informed that a five-a-side international hockey tournament is likely to be held in Agra later this year.
Also Watch
-
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Virat Kohli' is a TikTok Star and No We aren't Talking About Team India Captain
- Arbaaz Khan on Divorce from Malaika Arora: This Doesn't Mean We Will Hate Each Other
- Daughter Disowns Trophy-Hunting Dad Who Kissed Partner Beside Slain Lion
- WWE Star Triple H Has a Special Gift for the Cricket World Cup Winning Team England
- PUBG Mobile: Here are Top Five Features Added With Season 8