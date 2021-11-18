India Women Football Team Announce Squad of 23 For Four-nation Tournament in Brazil

India women football team head coach Thomas Dennerby on Thursday announced a squad of 23 players that will travel to Manaus, Brazil, to take part in a a four-nation tournament. The tourney, where India will face Brazil, Chile and Venezuela, is part of the team’s preparation for the next year’s AFC Asian Cup.

This will be the first time that India will face world No. 7 Brazil, who finished runners-up at the 2007 World Cup and are two-time Olympic silver medallist, in an international tournament,

Dennerby admitted that the his team has its task cut out against extremely technical sides. “Brazil are a really good team," said Dennerby. “No other team, since I have arrived, has tested our defence as much as Brazil will do next week."

“In the second game, Chile is another extremely technical side, but with all the hard work we have been doing, we have also raised our levels. The game against Venezuela will also be a particularly tough one for us,” he added.

India are currently ranked 57 in the world and will start their campaign against Brazil before taking on Chile (World No. 37) and Venezuela (World No. 56)

Brazil have already named their squad which includes legends like Marta da Silva and Formiga Mota. Dennerby feels that both the veteran Brazilians are brilliant role models for footballers worldwide.

“They have a very good squad with stars like Marta and Formiga. The girls are all looking forward to it. It’s the first time that they will play a team of such stature, and it will be good experience for them all," Dennerby stated.

“For sure, when we meet them, we need to thank them for being the role models for football that they have been. They have shown that you don’t need to quit football when you are 30-31. It’s all about performance and keep playing as long as you can. They are super good role models," he added.

The challenge is steep but Dennerby promised that the team will be fearless in its approach. “I always tell the girls to show respect for all the opponents. They may be ranked number one in the world or number 105, but we need to show everyone their due respect,” said Dennerby.

He continued, “But of course, I also tell them to never fear any opponent, regardless of their rank. Of course, the Brazil game will be much tougher than the Venezuela one, but we play hard in both of them."

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan, M Linthoingambi Devi, Sowmiya Narayasamy.

Defenders: Dalima Chhibber, Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Ashalata Devi, Manisa Panna, Shilky Devi, Ranjana Chanu, W Linthoingambi Devi.

Midfielders: Indumathi Kathiresan, Sanju, Anju Tamang, Martina Thokchom, Karthika Angamuthu, Kamala Devi.

Forwards: Manisha Kalyan, Pyari Xaxa, Renu, Dangmei Grace, Soumya Guguloth, Mariyammal Balamurugan

India’s Fixtures

November 25: Brazil vs India

November 28: India vs Chile

December 1: India vs Venezuela

