1-min read

India Women Play Out 1-1 Draw Against Ireland

After levelling the four-match series with hosts Spain, the Indian women's hockey team put up a determined performance to draw the first match against 2018 Women's World Cup silver medallists Ireland 1-1 here.

IANS

Updated:February 2, 2019, 6:54 PM IST
India Women Play Out 1-1 Draw Against Ireland
Indian Women's Hockey Team. (Hockey India Image)
After levelling the four-match series with hosts Spain, the Indian women's hockey team put up a determined performance to draw the first match against 2018 Women's World Cup silver medallists Ireland 1-1 here.

India got off to a good start making the first breakthrough in the fourth minute when they created a penalty corner opportunity. But the chance was missed due to good defence by the Irish.

But in the second quarter, India made up for the opportunity lost when they were awarded a penalty corner for infringement by an Irish defender.

Gurjit Kaur, India's drag-flicker, made no mistake in putting the ball past the Irish goalkeeper Emma Buckley in the 18th minute. India's 1-0 lead put the Irish on the back foot.

While India defended the lead well with a disciplined structure, the Irish pushed for an elusive goal.

Ireland struck a field goal through Sarah Hawkshaw in the 45th minute, which levelled the score to 1-1.

While the final quarter saw both teams play at par with each other, India remained resolute in their defence.

India's goalkeeper Savita made a brilliant attempt to deny Ireland a goal off a penalty corner, minutes before the final hooter ending the match in a stalemate.

On Sunday, India take on Ireland in the last match of the Spain tour.

| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
