India Women Play Out 1-1 Draw Against Ireland

After levelling the four-match series with hosts Spain, the Indian women's hockey team put up a determined performance to draw the first match against 2018 Women's World Cup silver medallists Ireland 1-1 here.India got off to a good start making the first breakthrough in the fourth minute when they created a penalty corner opportunity. But the chance was missed due to good defence by the Irish.But in the second quarter, India made up for the opportunity lost when they were awarded a penalty corner for infringement by an Irish defender.Gurjit Kaur, India's drag-flicker, made no mistake in putting the ball past the Irish goalkeeper Emma Buckley in the 18th minute. India's 1-0 lead put the Irish on the back foot.While India defended the lead well with a disciplined structure, the Irish pushed for an elusive goal.Ireland struck a field goal through Sarah Hawkshaw in the 45th minute, which levelled the score to 1-1.While the final quarter saw both teams play at par with each other, India remained resolute in their defence.India's goalkeeper Savita made a brilliant attempt to deny Ireland a goal off a penalty corner, minutes before the final hooter ending the match in a stalemate.On Sunday, India take on Ireland in the last match of the Spain tour.