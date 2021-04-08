India Women vs Belarus Women International Friendly 2021 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

After a narrow 1-0 loss against Uzbekistan earlier this week, the Indian women’s team will take on their counterparts from Belarus in their second game on Thursday, April 8 at the AGMK Stadium in Tashkent. Though the Indian women went down 1-0 in their first encounter against the higher-ranked Uzbekistan, they showed promise in the second half of the game. The Indian women’s team is currently ranked 53rd in the FIFA rankings, while their previous opponents Uzbekistan are 12 places above at 41.

On the other hand, Belarus are ranked three places below at 56 in the FIFA world rankings but have played a lot more games in the past year than India and it will be a very tough challenge nonetheless.

Indian women’s football team lost all three friendlies against Russia, Serbia and Ukraine in Turkey in February before being losing to Uzbekistan earlier this week.

The International Friendly 2021 India Women vs Belarus Women match will kick off at 4:30 PM IST.

Aditi Chauhan (GK), Sweety Devi, Wangkhem Linthoingambi Devi, Ranjana Chanu, Anju Tamang, Indumathi Kathiresan (C), Sangita Basfore, Dangmei Grace, Manisha, Soumya Guguloth, Pyari Xaxa.Maibam Linthoingambi Devi (GK), Jabamani Tudu, Ashalata Devi, , Ritu Rani, Martina Thokchom, Sumati Kumari, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Heigrujam Daya Devi, Sowmiya Narayansamy, Kritina Devi, Renu.TBA

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast International Friendly 2021 between India Women and Belarus Women match.

Live streaming of the match will be available on Uzbekistan Football Association’s official YouTube channel.

