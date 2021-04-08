India Women vs Belarus Women International Friendly 2021 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

On the other hand, Belarus are ranked three places below at 56 in the FIFA world rankings but have played a lot more games in the past year than India and it will be a very tough challenge nonetheless.
Indian women’s football team lost all three friendlies against Russia, Serbia and Ukraine in Turkey in February before being losing to Uzbekistan earlier this week.
The International Friendly 2021 India Women vs Belarus Women match will kick off at 4:30 PM IST.India Women starting XI: Aditi Chauhan (GK), Sweety Devi, Wangkhem Linthoingambi Devi, Ranjana Chanu, Anju Tamang, Indumathi Kathiresan (C), Sangita Basfore, Dangmei Grace, Manisha, Soumya Guguloth, Pyari Xaxa.Substitutes: Maibam Linthoingambi Devi (GK), Jabamani Tudu, Ashalata Devi, , Ritu Rani, Martina Thokchom, Sumati Kumari, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Heigrujam Daya Devi, Sowmiya Narayansamy, Kritina Devi, Renu.Belarus Women team/squad: TBAWhat time will the India Women vs Belarus Women International Friendly 2021 match kick-off?
The International Friendly fixture will kick off at 4:30 PM IST on Thursday, April 8, at the AGMK Stadium in Tashkent.What TV channel will show India Women vs Belarus Women International Friendly match?
Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast International Friendly 2021 between India Women and Belarus Women match.How can I live stream India Women vs Belarus Women International Friendly 2021 fixture?
Live streaming of the match will be available on Uzbekistan Football Association’s official YouTube channel.
