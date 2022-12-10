India Women vs Chile Women Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Starting XIs for India Women vs Chile Women, FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup, December 11

Indian women’s hockey team will kickstart their FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup campaign against Chile on Sunday. The inaugural FIH Women’s Nations Cup, which will include eight teams, is of great significance. The winner of this tournament will directly qualify for Women’s FIFH Pro League 2023-24. Not being able to qualify for the Pro League will mean match time against quality opposition.

The tournament will also serve as good preparation for the upcoming Asian Games and the 2024 Paris Olympics. With such high stakes involved, Savita Punia-led Indian team will be aiming to start their campaign on a winning note. India are one of the strongest contenders to lift the trophy alongside hosts Spain. They are the second highest ranked team in the event, one spot behind seventh-placed Spain. Moreover, the Indian women’s team won the bronze medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 and finished third at the 2021-22 FIH Pro League. It will be interesting to see how Chile fare against this strong Indian side.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Ahead of the riveting Nation’s Cup match between India and Chile, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Nation’s Cup match between India and Chile be played?

The Nation’s Cup match between India and Chile will be played on December 11, Sunday.

Where will the Nation’s Cup match between India and Chile be played?

The Nation’s Cup match between India and Chile will be played at the Estadio Betero in Valencia.

What time will the Nation’s Cup match between India and Chile begin?

The Nation’s Cup match between India and Chile will begin at 7:45 pm IST, on December 11.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Nation’s Cup match between India and Chile?

The Nation’s Cup match between India and Chile will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Nation’s Cup match between India and Chile?

The Nation’s Cup match between India and Chile will be streamed live on the FanCode app in India. Matches can also be seen on the watch.hockey website.

India vs Chile Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Savita Punia

Vice-Captain: Vandana Katariya

Suggested Playing XI for India vs Chile Dream11 Fantasy Team:

GK: Savita Punia

DEFENDERS: Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur, Josefina Khamis

MIDFIELDERS: Salima Tete, Denise Krimerman, Agustina Solano

FORWARDS: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Francisca Tala

India Probable Starting XI: Savita Punia, Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur, Ishika Chaudhary, Salima Tete, Monika, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur

Chile Probable Starting XI: Natalia Salvador, Josefina Khamis, Denise Krimerman, Agustina Solano, Fernanda Flores, Fernanda Villagran, Maria Maldonado, Francisca Para, Francisca Tala, Fernanda Arrieta, Camila Caram

Read all the Latest Sports News here