India Women’s Team Forward Reveals How Switching To Hockey Changed Her Life

Indian women’s hockey team forward Udita Duhan switched from handball to hockey six years ago. In these six years Udita has rapidly ascended to prominence and represented the county in international matches 32 times. Udita said that her decision to quit handball and join hockey has completely changed her life.

Udita, who is set to represent India at the Tokyo Olympics, in a video released by Hockey India on Monday, Udita said, “It is amazing where life takes you. I started playing hockey only six years ago. Earlier I used to play handball. Perhaps destiny had some other plan.”

“Choice of choosing hockey changed life"

Udita, who made her debut in 2017 for the senior team, was part of the silver medal winning team at the 2018 Asian Games. She continued, “My handball coach was absent for three consecutive days which prompted me to choose hockey as an alternative sport. The choice of playing hockey completely changed my life."

“After some impressive performances in domestic tournaments, I was selected for the junior national camp in 2015. After that in 2016, I made my debut for the junior team,” Udita added.

Narrating her journey Udita said, “Under my captaincy, the junior Indian team won the bronze medal in the 4th Under-18 Women’s Asia Cup (2016). I have been very fortunate that I got a chance to play for India in some of the biggest events like the Asian Games and the World Cup in London. We had some great performances as a team in these tournaments.”

However, performing in Asian Games is one thing and performing in Olympics is another. They will have to surpass their own playing level if they have any ambition of landing a medal.

“The Indian team is focused on only one thing right now, and that is Tokyo. There is no doubt that the next few weeks are going to be the most important days of our lives. Whatever we do now, we will do it with the aim of giving the best result in the Tokyo Olympics,” Udita said about India women hockey team’s preparation.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here