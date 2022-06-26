CHANGE LANGUAGE
India Women's Volleyball Team Beat Malaysia 3-0 in Princess Cup
1-MIN READ

India Women's Volleyball Team Beat Malaysia 3-0 in Princess Cup

Indian women's volleyball team (Twitter)

Indian women's volleyball team (Twitter)

Indian women's volleyball team defeated Malaysia 25-17 25-16 25-22 in the 21st Princess Cup

The Indian senior women’s volleyball team defeated Malaysia 3-0 in its preliminary third league match of the 21st Princess Cup in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand.

The scores read 25-17 25-16 25-22 in favour of India.

ALSO READ | ‘Made India Proud Once Again’: PM Narendra Modi All Praise for Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra

The tournament, which started on June 24, will conclude on June 30.

From the Indian side, attacker Anushree KP and blocker Soorya shone with goals.

Achyuta Samanta, President of Volleyball Federation of India (VFI), congratulated the team on for its third successive win in the championship.

first published:June 26, 2022, 14:47 IST