Indian Archers Out of World Cup Stage 2 After Switzerland Cancel Visas

India’s Olympic-bound recurve archery team will not be travelling to Switzerland for the World Cup Stage 2 in Lausanne from May 17 to 23, after the Swiss Embassy’s refused short-term visas given the flying ban imposed on Indian travellers.

Deepika Kumari, is the only female archer to book her place in the Tokyo Olympics with an individual quota as the women’s team were looking forward to the event in Lausanne was as preparations for the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris from June 21 to 27, which will serve as the final team qualification event for the Tokyo Games.

Indian men’s recurve team of Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav will be taking part in the team as well as individual categories at the Summer Games.

Olympics core group of women archers Deepika, Ankita Bhakat, Komalika Bari and Madhu Vedwan (standby) and the men’s team of Atanu, Tarundeep, Pravin Jadhav and Dhiraj Bommadevara (standby) were selected for the Lausanne World Cup.

“The Swiss authorities are only processing visas for valid national residence permit and long-term type D (education and employment). They are not issuing Schengen visa type C. They are also not processing short-term visas (tourist, visit or business)," TOI quoted Archery Association of India’s (AAI) secretary Pramod Chandurkar.

“We requested their embassy office in Delhi for 6-8 days of short visa to Lausanne for the World Cup, but we received a communication from them refusing the same due to the serious Covid-19 situation here.

“Also, there was no point sitting idle in the team hotel quarantining for 10 days and not being able to train and perform at the event. With so many restrictions and non-availability of short-term visas, the archers can’t go.

“We are now focused on sending the archers for the Olympic qualifying meet in Paris and the AAI has already started processing visa applications for the same, keeping the strict flying rules and 10-day quarantine in mind. We can’t miss the tournament as the women team’s Olympic qualification is at stake,” he added.

