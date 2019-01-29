English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Archers Participation at World Events Won't Be Affected: AAI President
The participation of Indian archers at the upcoming World events will not be affected, ensured Federation President BVP Rao amidst fears that India may not be allowed to send entries at the prestigious competitions due to questions over validity of the recent AAI elections.
(Photo Credit: Getty Images)
The participation of Indian archers at the upcoming World events will not be affected, ensured Federation President BVP Rao amidst fears that India may not be allowed to send entries at the prestigious competitions due to questions over validity of the recent AAI elections.
The Sports Ministry has filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court, seeking fresh election of the office-bearers of the Archery Association of India (AAI), contending that the December-elections were not held as per the 2011 National Sports Code.
BVP Rao was elected President of the Association in December last year but World Archery Federation (WAF), the governing body of the game, did not recognise the new body. However, the WAF, in a relief for the AAI, said it would not impose any ban on it and asked secretary general Tom Dielen to resolve the long-standing issue.
“World Archery is conscious of the interest of archers and will not harm them (archers) in any way. You should focus on practice and competitions ” Rao was quoted as in a press release following a meeting with the archers.
The World Body had contended that the constitution, which formed basis of the election, was never formally approved. Rao also said in the release said he is confident of resolving all the issues with the World Archery, IOA, Sports Ministry and the Apex court.
Rao also announced that the top 16 archers from each category will be put in an initial one-month coaching camp, which will begin from February 5. He also said the senior nationals will be held in Bhubaneswar from March 9 and will be followed by trials for four World Cups and World Championships.
“The Indian team for the World Championships, to be held in June will be declared well in advance as this is the first and the biggest qualifier event for the Olympic Games 2020,” Rao said.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
