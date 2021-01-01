Indian Archery Fulfills One of World Archery's Conditions While Lifting Ban on Them

The Archery Association of India (AAI) on Friday launched an 'Online Affiliation Portal', thus fulfilling one of the conditions that World Archery had put down while lifting the AAI's suspension. "Through this portal, archers, coaches, officials who wish to participate in championships, games, international and national tournaments, which are recognised or controlled by World Archery or AAI or its member state associations, would be able to seek affiliation with the AAI," the AAI said in a statement.

The AAI said that applicants can download a "digital affiliation card which will require to be carried while attending the National Archery Championships and other archery activities".

"Compliance of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports's guidelines to issue identity cards to each athlete will also be covered under the portal. The association would be able to conduct any domestic events with the help of collected data. A paperless entry of participants during domestic events is also one of the advantages," said AAI secretary general Pramod Chandurkar.

World Archery had lifted suspension of the AAI on January 18 and said that it has instructed the association to "update its constitution to clarify athlete membership, develop a strategic plan and resolve other governance issues".