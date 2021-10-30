Indian Army Names Sports Complex after Neeraj Chopra, Javelin Star Wishes his Battalion Happy Diwali

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and a proud member of the Indian Army visited his unit 4 Rajputana Rifles battalion and interacted with veterans.

Chopra was felicitated by the GOC Desert Corps for becoming the sports star of the Indian Army as they named the sports complex of Udaipur Military Station after his name — Neeraj Chopra Sports complex.

Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal in the men’s javelin event and created history at the Olympics for India. Neeraj topped both the qualification and the finals on his way to the gold. Neeraj was also nominated for Khel Ratna Award, along with 11 others.

Neeraj wished every member of the Indian Army an advanced Happy Diwali.

Glad to spend time with my battalion yesterday. I hope they continue to reach new heights, and wish them and every member of #IndianArmy an advanced Happy Diwali. 🙏 https://t.co/TYn8LsiQ87— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) October 30, 2021

Recently Neeraj returned to training at the NIS-Patiala more than two months after his historic gold.

The 23-year-old Chopra, who had won Olympic gold with a throw of 87.58m, had said that his next target would be to win a medal in the World Championships in the US next year.

He also recently said that he would want to continue training with German bio-mechanics expert Klaus Bartonietz for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

