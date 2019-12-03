Indian Athletes Win Four Medals in 1500m Races at South Asian Games

Kathmandu: India's athletes continued their fine show at the 13th South Asian Games by adding four medals, including a gold in men's 1500m race at the Dasarath Stadium here on Tuesday.

The Indians bagged the gold and silver in the men's 1500m besides winning the silver and bronze in the women's 1500m event.

Ajay Kumar Saro won the gold in men's 1500m with a timing of 3.54.18 seconds while Ajeet Kumar clinched the silver by clocking 3.57.18s. The bronze went to Tanka Karki (3.50.20s) of Nepal.

Earlier in the day, India's Chanda (4.34.51s) clinched the silver medal in the women's 1500m event while compatriot Chitra Palakeez (4.35.46s) settled for the bronze. The gold in this event was bagged by Sri Lanka's Uda Kuburalage (4.34.34s).

The Indians have so far accumulated 21 medals, including six gold, 11 silver and four bronze.

The country is currently second in the medals tally behind hosts Nepal (28 medals).

