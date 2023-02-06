Indian Badminton Player Tanya Hemanth 'Forced' to Wear Headscarf at Medal Ceremony

India’s Tanya Hemanth stunned top seed and compatriot Tasnim Mir in straight games to win the women’s singles title at the 31st Iran Fajr International Challenge in Tehran on Sunday.

Tasnim was of no match for Tanya as she went down 7-21 11-21 in what was the shortest match of the day.

This was also the first win for Tanya over Tasnim in a BWF tournament.

Tasnim had defeated Tanya in their previous two meetings.

At the medal ceremony, Tanya Hemanth was pictured wearing a headscarf as she stood smiling with the gold.

According to reports in TOI, sources said that organisers had told players that headscarves were mandatory even though nothing of that sort was mentioned in the tournament prospectus for a podium dress code.

“The prospectus talked about the clothing rules in the Badminton World Federation’s competition regulations, which is mostly common in tournaments around the world. While we knew that headscarves were a must when women stepped out in Tehran, there was no particular mention about their use during the tournament," sources were quoted saying by TOI.

no men allowed

Interestingly, the report added that male spectators were not allowed during women’s games regardless of being the player’s parent ot coach.

A board with ‘no men allowed’ written was hung at the entrance.

Reportedly the tournament had mixed doubles matches for the first time.

“The women’s schedule was in the morning and the men’s in the afternoon. Only female spectators were allowed to watch the women’s matches. Also, match officials were all women in women’s matches. Male parents who accompanied their daughters to this meet didn’t get to watch a single match. It was only during mixed doubles that men and women players were seen together on the court," sources was quoted saying.

(With inputs from Agencies)

