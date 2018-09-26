English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Badminton Stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap Set to Tie The Knot: Report
Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap are set to tie the knot by the end of the year.
Saina Nehwal. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap are set to tie the knot by the end of the year. The marriage will take place on December 16 2018, with a source close to the two confirming the same, according to a report in the Times of India.
While the wedding is expected to be a private affair with only about 100 people attending, there will be a reception on December 21 that will see the presence of many more invitees.
Saina and Kashyap have never publicly spoken about their relationship before and have even gone out of their way to deny the rumours, but they have reportedly been seeing each other for about a decade at this point.
The sport of badminton has seen couples like Indonesia’s Susy Susanti and Alan Budikusuma, China’s Lin Dan and Xie Xingfang, Britishers Chris and Gabby Adcock and the late Syed Modi and Ameeta Kulkarni.
Saina Nehwal has won over 20 major titles in her career, including an Olympic bronze medal and a silver at the World Championships. Kashyap is also a Commonwealth Games gold medalist, having won the medal in Glasgow 2014.
While the wedding is expected to be a private affair with only about 100 people attending, there will be a reception on December 21 that will see the presence of many more invitees.
Saina and Kashyap have never publicly spoken about their relationship before and have even gone out of their way to deny the rumours, but they have reportedly been seeing each other for about a decade at this point.
The sport of badminton has seen couples like Indonesia’s Susy Susanti and Alan Budikusuma, China’s Lin Dan and Xie Xingfang, Britishers Chris and Gabby Adcock and the late Syed Modi and Ameeta Kulkarni.
Saina Nehwal has won over 20 major titles in her career, including an Olympic bronze medal and a silver at the World Championships. Kashyap is also a Commonwealth Games gold medalist, having won the medal in Glasgow 2014.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | There is a Fear of Failure in the Dressing Room: Mickey Arthur
-
Monday 24 September , 2018
WATCH | India Might Consider Giving Rahul a Go vs Afghanistan: Kalra
-
Monday 24 September , 2018
WATCH | Dhawan a Shoo-in For the Indian One-Day Team Any Place in the World: Kalra
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
WATCH | Team Capable of Winning Without Kohli: Rayudu
-
Sunday 16 September , 2018
WATCH | Angelo Mathews, Mashrafe Mortaza React After Opening Asia Cup 2018 Game
WATCH | There is a Fear of Failure in the Dressing Room: Mickey Arthur
Monday 24 September , 2018 WATCH | India Might Consider Giving Rahul a Go vs Afghanistan: Kalra
Monday 24 September , 2018 WATCH | Dhawan a Shoo-in For the Indian One-Day Team Any Place in the World: Kalra
Saturday 15 September , 2018 WATCH | Team Capable of Winning Without Kohli: Rayudu
Sunday 16 September , 2018 WATCH | Angelo Mathews, Mashrafe Mortaza React After Opening Asia Cup 2018 Game
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ajay Devgn's Fan Asks Kajol to Leave Him; Here is How the Actress Responded
- This Arunachali Version of Daler Mehndi’s ‘Bolo Ta Ra Ra’ Left Everyone Grooving at BJP Yuva Event
- Virat Kohli Prepares to Save the World in New Cheeky Ad Campaign
- Indian Badminton Stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap Set to Tie The Knot: Report
- Ruk Ruk Ruk: Watch Kajol Recreate Tabu’s Iconic 90s Song for Helicoper Eela
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...