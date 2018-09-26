Indian Badminton Stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap Set to Tie The Knot: Report

Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap are set to tie the knot by the end of the year. The marriage will take place on December 16 2018, with a source close to the two confirming the same, according to a report in the Times of India.While the wedding is expected to be a private affair with only about 100 people attending, there will be a reception on December 21 that will see the presence of many more invitees.Saina and Kashyap have never publicly spoken about their relationship before and have even gone out of their way to deny the rumours, but they have reportedly been seeing each other for about a decade at this point.The sport of badminton has seen couples like Indonesia’s Susy Susanti and Alan Budikusuma, China’s Lin Dan and Xie Xingfang, Britishers Chris and Gabby Adcock and the late Syed Modi and Ameeta Kulkarni.Saina Nehwal has won over 20 major titles in her career, including an Olympic bronze medal and a silver at the World Championships. Kashyap is also a Commonwealth Games gold medalist, having won the medal in Glasgow 2014.