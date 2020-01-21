Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Indian Boxers Claim 4 Silver Medals at Nation's Cup in Serbia

Meena Kumari (54kg), Monika (48kg), Ritu Grewal (51kg) and Bhagyabati Kachari (75kg) settled for silver medals as Pavitra (60kg) and Pwilao Basumatary (64kg) finished with bronze at the 9th Nation's Cup boxing tournament for women.

PTI

Updated:January 21, 2020, 1:11 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Indian Boxers Claim 4 Silver Medals at Nation's Cup in Serbia
Indian Boxers (Photo Credit: BFI)

New Delhi: The seasoned M Meena Kumari (54kg) was among the four Indian pugilists who claimed silver medals at the 9th Nation's Cup boxing tournament for women in Sombor, Serbia.

None of the Indians could win their summit bouts on Sunday night with Monika (48kg), Ritu Grewal (51kg) and Bhagyabati Kachari (75kg) being the other silver medal winners apart from Meena.

Signing off with bronze medals were Pavitra (60kg) and Pwilao Basumatary (64kg). Both of them lost in the semifinals.

Meena, who claimed a gold medal at the World Cup in Cologne last year and is also an Asian medallist, lost to Italy's Giordana Sorrentino 1-4 in a hard-fought contest.

Monika also went down in a split verdict to Russia's Iuliia Chumgalakova, while Ritu was beaten 0-4 by China's Cai Yan.

Kachari, the reigning national champion, lost 1-4 to Morocco's Khadija Mardi.

Earlier in the semifinals, Basumatary was disqualified in the third round of her clash against Croatian Sara Kos.

Pavitra fought hard against Italy's Rebecca Nicoli but lost 2-3.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram