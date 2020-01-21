Indian Boxers Claim 4 Silver Medals at Nation's Cup in Serbia
Meena Kumari (54kg), Monika (48kg), Ritu Grewal (51kg) and Bhagyabati Kachari (75kg) settled for silver medals as Pavitra (60kg) and Pwilao Basumatary (64kg) finished with bronze at the 9th Nation's Cup boxing tournament for women.
Indian Boxers (Photo Credit: BFI)
New Delhi: The seasoned M Meena Kumari (54kg) was among the four Indian pugilists who claimed silver medals at the 9th Nation's Cup boxing tournament for women in Sombor, Serbia.
None of the Indians could win their summit bouts on Sunday night with Monika (48kg), Ritu Grewal (51kg) and Bhagyabati Kachari (75kg) being the other silver medal winners apart from Meena.
Signing off with bronze medals were Pavitra (60kg) and Pwilao Basumatary (64kg). Both of them lost in the semifinals.
Meena, who claimed a gold medal at the World Cup in Cologne last year and is also an Asian medallist, lost to Italy's Giordana Sorrentino 1-4 in a hard-fought contest.
Monika also went down in a split verdict to Russia's Iuliia Chumgalakova, while Ritu was beaten 0-4 by China's Cai Yan.
Kachari, the reigning national champion, lost 1-4 to Morocco's Khadija Mardi.
Earlier in the semifinals, Basumatary was disqualified in the third round of her clash against Croatian Sara Kos.
Pavitra fought hard against Italy's Rebecca Nicoli but lost 2-3.
