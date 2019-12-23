Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Indian Boxers Likely to Perform Well in 2020 Tokyo Olympics: Ankushita Boro

Youth Women's Boxing World Champion Ankushita Boro said Indian boxers will do well at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

IANS

Updated:December 23, 2019, 3:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Indian Boxers Likely to Perform Well in 2020 Tokyo Olympics: Ankushita Boro
Ankushita Boro (Photo Credit:BFI)

New Delhi: AIBA World Youth Women's Boxing Championship gold medallist Ankushita Boro has expressed that the Indian boxers, who will compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, are practicing well and have a good chance of performing well in the tournament.

"The Indian boxers, who will compete in the 2020 Olympics are practicing very well. This time there are good chances that our boxers will perform well in the Olympics," said the 19-year-old.

The boxer, who hails from Assam, is currently preparing for the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG). She lauded the initiative by the sports ministry, saying the tournament helps upcoming athletes gain confidence.

"The KYIG is a good platform for the upcoming Indian athletes. One gains a lot of confidence and learns from seniors in the competition. I won a bronze in the 60 kg category in the last edition. I am hoping to win gold in the 64 kg category in the third edition. These games provides us with fantastic travel and hotel arrangements, which is excellent for the athletes," said Boro.

The boxer has clinched a silver each in Balkan Youth International Boxing Championship (Bulgaria) and Ahmet Comert Championships (Turkey) in her career so far. Boro said that since the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games is taking place in her home state, it should be a boost for her.

"I am training very hard to win gold in Khelo India Youth Games. Since it's happening in Guwahati, it should be a big boost for me. I have to win gold this time. We are hoping to inspire young athletes to take up boxing in Assam through the Khelo India Youth Games," said the 19-year-old.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram