Indian Boxers Play Football, Quiz Competition 'to Kill Routine Boredom'

The national camp for boxers resumed earlier this month in Patiala following a long-hiatus due to COVID-19 pandemic. The pugilists are now training hard for next year's Tokyo Olympics.

Since sparring is not allowed as per the guidelines issued by the Home Ministry, the boxers have stuck to normal exercises. And this is what has started bothering the coaches. While the routine training could create boredom among boxers, the coaches decided to hold a 'team bonding' day for all the men and women boxers, including the coaches.

According to a boxer, five groups were made and different kinds of competitions were conducted among the boxers and coaches. "Last Saturday, we played football match, had a quiz competition and other such activities so that we don't get bored with our routine training," he told IANS.

"It was a good day, very entertaining. We all enjoyed it a lot. This actually helped us in keeping mind and body active and remain calm at the same time. It should be done on a regular basis," he added.

Meanwhile, Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain has also joined the camp. She was stuck at home in Assam because of the strict lockdown instructions in the state.

"Yes, I joined the camp a few days back. I will now wait for some time before resuming training because of COVID-19 protocols," she told IANS.

Lovlina will be conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award this year. "It's a huge honour and will motivate me to perform even better in the upcoming years including the Olympics. I really want to thank the sports ministry and the committee (sports award) for giving me this honour. Everybody is happy back home," the Olympic-bound boxer said.