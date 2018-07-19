English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Indian Campaign at Singapore Open Ends
The Indian campaign in the Singapore Open ended as all shuttlers crashed out in the pre-quarter finals here on Thursday.
(Courtesy: Twitter)
Singapore: The Indian campaign in the Singapore Open ended as all shuttlers crashed out in the pre-quarter finals here on Thursday.
Sourabh Verma lost to Vietnam's Tien Minh Nguyen 21-18, 15-21, 11-21 in men's singles match which lasted 56 minutes while Subhankar Dey, too, bowed out of the meet, losing to Chinese Taipei's top seed Tien Chen Chou 13-21, 14-21.
In women's singles category, Rituparna Das was beaten by Yulia Yosephin Susanto of Indonesia 21-15, 13-21, 16-21, while Ruthvika Shivani was beaten 8-21, 15-21 by Japanese fifth seed Sayaka Takahashi
The mixed doubles pair of India Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponappa also bit the dust as they lost 14-21, 21-16, 14-21 to Honng Kong's Lee Chun Hei Reginald and Chau Hoi Wah. Other Indian pair Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N. Sikki Reddy were also beaten by Hong Kong's Chand Tak Ching and Wing Yung.
In the men's doubles category, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty crashed out, losing ot China's Ou Xuanyi and Xiangyu Ren 17-21, 18-21.
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
