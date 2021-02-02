Indian Club Condemns Manager Stuart Baxter For Rape Analogy

Indian Super League club Odisha is appalled manager Stuart Baxter used an offensive analogy about rape over a refereeing decision after losing to Jamshedpur on Monday.

Baxter coached South Africa before being hired last year by Odisha, which lost the match 1-0.

You need decisions to go your way and they didnt, Baxter said in a post-match interview on Indians Star Sports television. I dont know when were going to get a penalty. I think one of my players would have to rape someone or get raped himself if he was going to get a penalty.

Odisha tweeted: It is completely unacceptable whatever the context and does not reflect the values of the club. We, at Odisha FC, unreservedly apologize and the club management will handle this matter internally.

