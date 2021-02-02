News18 Logo

Indian Club Condemns Manager Stuart Baxter For Rape Analogy
Indian Club Condemns Manager Stuart Baxter For Rape Analogy

Indian Super League club Odisha is appalled manager Stuart Baxter used an offensive analogy about rape over a refereeing decision after losing to Jamshedpur on Monday.

Baxter coached South Africa before being hired last year by Odisha, which lost the match 1-0.

You need decisions to go your way and they didnt, Baxter said in a post-match interview on Indians Star Sports television. I dont know when were going to get a penalty. I think one of my players would have to rape someone or get raped himself if he was going to get a penalty.

Odisha tweeted: It is completely unacceptable whatever the context and does not reflect the values of the club. We, at Odisha FC, unreservedly apologize and the club management will handle this matter internally.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  First Published:
