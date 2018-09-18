English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Colts Lose 1-3 to Serbia in Second Friendly Match
The India U-19 team suffered yet another defeat to hosts Serbia, going down 1-3 in the second match during its exposure tour to Europe to prepare for next year's U-19 Asian Championship.
The India U-19 team suffered yet another defeat to hosts Serbia, going down 1-3 in the second match during its exposure tour to Europe to prepare for next year's U-19 Asian Championship.
Loading...
New Delhi: The India U-19 team suffered yet another defeat to hosts Serbia, going down 1-3 in the second match during its exposure tour to Europe to prepare for next year's U-19 Asian Championship.
Coach Floyd Pinto's boys had earlier lost 0-2 in first of the two friendly matches.
India started off on the positive foot, putting some early pressure on the Serbians. An early corner by captain Amarjit Singh saw midfielder Jeakson send his header wide.
Despite this early pressure, it was the Serbians who broke the deadlock via a brilliant solo effort from Bojic Bojan, who intercepted the ball in the attacking third, dribbled past three defenders and slotted it past India goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill.
Gill was called into action again in the 30th-minute when he smothered a corner but his pass to Jeakson was intercepted by Ognjenovic Marko, who very comfortably doubled the lead for the hosts.
This was followed by a third Serbian goal, following yet another defensive lapse by India.
After a couple of failed attempts, the Indians finally managed to get on the scoresheet via a Rahim Ali strike on the stroke of half-time. Advancing down the right wing, Aman played Abhijit through, in between the Serbian defenders.
Abhijit then crossed it into the box, where Rahim Ali was waiting. The latter grabbed the opportunity and slotted it into the net.
India kept applying pressure on the Serbians in the second half, but the hosts' defence adeptly soaked it all up.
The introduction of Nongdamba Naorem added bit to the Indian attack as he often troubled the Serbian defence in the latter stages of the game.
However neither side could find the back of the net in the second half and the match ended with a 1-3 defeat for the Blue Colts.
Coach Floyd Pinto's boys had earlier lost 0-2 in first of the two friendly matches.
India started off on the positive foot, putting some early pressure on the Serbians. An early corner by captain Amarjit Singh saw midfielder Jeakson send his header wide.
Despite this early pressure, it was the Serbians who broke the deadlock via a brilliant solo effort from Bojic Bojan, who intercepted the ball in the attacking third, dribbled past three defenders and slotted it past India goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill.
Gill was called into action again in the 30th-minute when he smothered a corner but his pass to Jeakson was intercepted by Ognjenovic Marko, who very comfortably doubled the lead for the hosts.
This was followed by a third Serbian goal, following yet another defensive lapse by India.
After a couple of failed attempts, the Indians finally managed to get on the scoresheet via a Rahim Ali strike on the stroke of half-time. Advancing down the right wing, Aman played Abhijit through, in between the Serbian defenders.
Abhijit then crossed it into the box, where Rahim Ali was waiting. The latter grabbed the opportunity and slotted it into the net.
India kept applying pressure on the Serbians in the second half, but the hosts' defence adeptly soaked it all up.
The introduction of Nongdamba Naorem added bit to the Indian attack as he often troubled the Serbian defence in the latter stages of the game.
However neither side could find the back of the net in the second half and the match ended with a 1-3 defeat for the Blue Colts.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | Pakistan's Usman Khan Praises Bowlers; Hong Kong Captain Rath Calls for Improvement
-
Sunday 16 September , 2018
WATCH | Afghanistan Beating Other Teams Not a Surprise: Rashid
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
WATCH | Team Capable of Winning Without Kohli: Rayudu
-
Sunday 16 September , 2018
WATCH | Angelo Mathews, Mashrafe Mortaza React After Opening Asia Cup 2018 Game
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
WATCH | Pakistan's Usman Khan Praises Bowlers; Hong Kong Captain Rath Calls for Improvement
Sunday 16 September , 2018 WATCH | Afghanistan Beating Other Teams Not a Surprise: Rashid
Saturday 15 September , 2018 WATCH | Team Capable of Winning Without Kohli: Rayudu
Sunday 16 September , 2018 WATCH | Angelo Mathews, Mashrafe Mortaza React After Opening Asia Cup 2018 Game
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arjun Kapoor's Grandmother Has Found the Perfect Bride for Him in This Actress
- Didn't Expect Arjuna Award This Year, Says Hima Das
- KL Rahul and Umesh Yadav Have a Day Out at Arsenal Football Club
- At Anfield, Liverpool Look to Turn the Clock Back as Determined PSG Come Calling
- Bentley Bentayga SUV Worth Rs 4.45 Crore Goes to Roadside Garage for Repair in Mumbai
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...