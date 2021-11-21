Indian Contingent Bag 47 Medals at Uganda Para-Badminton

The Indian contingent bagged a rich haul of 47 medals at the Uganda Para-Badminton International event here on Sunday.

This medal tally includes 16 gold, 14 silver, and 17 bronze medals. According to information received here, Palak Kohli, Abu Hubaida, and Ammu Mohan clinched two gold and one silver each. Manasi Joshi won a gold medal in the women’s singles SL3 event.

The gold winners are Manoj Sarkar, Sukant Kadam, Hardik Makkar, Abu Hubaida, Dhinagaran, Palak Kohli, Manasi Joshi, Jyoti, Ammu Mohan, Arwaz Ansari, and Deep Ranjan, Chirag Baretha and Raj Kumar, and Mandeep Kaur, Manasi Joshi, and Ruthick, Abu Hubaida, Ammu Mohan, Sivarajan.

Meanwhile, Tokyo Paralympics gold winner Pramod Bhagat finished with a silver medal in the men’s singles SL3 event. He also bagged silver in the men’s doubles SL3-SL4 event alongside Manoj Sarkar.

Bhagat then clinched his silver with Palak Kohli in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 event.

