English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
2-min read
Indian Contingent Prepared as AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships Set to Commence
The AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships 2018, beginning at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi from Wednesday, will see competition in 10 weight categories.
Mary Kom. (Getty Images)
Loading...
The AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships 2018, beginning at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi from Wednesday, will see competition in 10 weight categories. Over 300 boxers from 73 countries will compete in them, making it the biggest single-disciple event after the FIFA Youth World Cup held last year in the national capital.
The highlight of 10th edition will be that new countries—Scotland, Malta, Bangladesh, Cayman Islands, DR Congo, Mozambique, Sierra Leone and Somalia—are making their debut.
Several countries have sent young and experienced boxers with proven records. The contestants, especially from the US and Puerto Rico and some European countries apart from the Asian nations are expected to lead the way.
The significance of the championships can be gauged from participants of the 12 countries that arrived a week before to get themselves acclimatized to the conditions and spar with pugilists from other countries to prepare for the D-Day.
“I am happy all the boxers have had a wonderful time during their practice sessions. It was a priority for us as we were committed to take care of this aspect, providing them with similar conditions that will prevail during the championships,” said Ajay Singh, president of BFI.
Singh continued, praising the sports ministry and saying, “they have extended full support to make the event a great success."
If India’s top contender M.C. Mary Kom, who is chasing her dream of sixth world crown, is the favourite in 48 kg, there are other serious gold medal challengers like Virginia Fuchs (51 kg) from the US, Lin Yu Ting (54) from Taipei, Yin Junhua (57) from China, Mira Potkonen (60) from Finland, Simranjit Kaur (64) from India, Gu Hong (69) from China, Nouchka Fontijn (75) from the Netherlands, Wang Lina (81) and defending champion Yang Xiaoli (+81), both from China, to name a few, along with other Olympic and European championships medal winners.
Mary Kom and other Indian boxers were confident of a good show and expected the crowd support to back them. “We have a distinct advantage in front of the home crowd and they will definitely shore up our confidence,” said Mary Kom. “We have been training hard at the camp and are sure of doing well,” added the Indian legend.
Mira Potkonen, the only Finnish boxer to win medals in world championships (Asthana) and Olympics (Rio) was equally thrilled to be here. “I am looking forward to make this world event a memorable one for me personally and hope to win a gold medal,” said the 37-year-old, whose ring craft and defence have been her assets.
To ensure smooth conduct and comfort of participants, the BFI has for the first time roped in 20 junior boxers, drawn from different states and academies, as volunteers. “This would give a lifetime opportunity to these young, budding boxers a ringside view to watch the bouts,” said the BFI Chief.
The Indian Squad:
Players: Mary Kom (48 Kg), Pinky Jangra (51 Kg), Manisha Maun (54 Kg), Sonia (57 Kg), L Sarita Devi (60 Kg), Simranjit Kaur (64 Kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69 Kg), Saweety Boora (75 Kg), Bhagyabati Kachari (81 Kg) and Seema Poonia (+81 Kg).
Coaches: Raffaele Bergamasco (Foreign Coach); Shiv Singh (Head Coach) Sandhya Gurung; Md.Ali Qamar; Chhote Lal Yadav; Satvir Kaur.
Support Staff: Dr. Amol Arun Patil (Team Doctor); Aayush Chittaranjan Yekhande (Physiotherapist) Simon Singh (Video Analyst); Veena Joyel (Massuere)
The highlight of 10th edition will be that new countries—Scotland, Malta, Bangladesh, Cayman Islands, DR Congo, Mozambique, Sierra Leone and Somalia—are making their debut.
Several countries have sent young and experienced boxers with proven records. The contestants, especially from the US and Puerto Rico and some European countries apart from the Asian nations are expected to lead the way.
The significance of the championships can be gauged from participants of the 12 countries that arrived a week before to get themselves acclimatized to the conditions and spar with pugilists from other countries to prepare for the D-Day.
“I am happy all the boxers have had a wonderful time during their practice sessions. It was a priority for us as we were committed to take care of this aspect, providing them with similar conditions that will prevail during the championships,” said Ajay Singh, president of BFI.
Singh continued, praising the sports ministry and saying, “they have extended full support to make the event a great success."
If India’s top contender M.C. Mary Kom, who is chasing her dream of sixth world crown, is the favourite in 48 kg, there are other serious gold medal challengers like Virginia Fuchs (51 kg) from the US, Lin Yu Ting (54) from Taipei, Yin Junhua (57) from China, Mira Potkonen (60) from Finland, Simranjit Kaur (64) from India, Gu Hong (69) from China, Nouchka Fontijn (75) from the Netherlands, Wang Lina (81) and defending champion Yang Xiaoli (+81), both from China, to name a few, along with other Olympic and European championships medal winners.
Mary Kom and other Indian boxers were confident of a good show and expected the crowd support to back them. “We have a distinct advantage in front of the home crowd and they will definitely shore up our confidence,” said Mary Kom. “We have been training hard at the camp and are sure of doing well,” added the Indian legend.
Mira Potkonen, the only Finnish boxer to win medals in world championships (Asthana) and Olympics (Rio) was equally thrilled to be here. “I am looking forward to make this world event a memorable one for me personally and hope to win a gold medal,” said the 37-year-old, whose ring craft and defence have been her assets.
To ensure smooth conduct and comfort of participants, the BFI has for the first time roped in 20 junior boxers, drawn from different states and academies, as volunteers. “This would give a lifetime opportunity to these young, budding boxers a ringside view to watch the bouts,” said the BFI Chief.
The Indian Squad:
Players: Mary Kom (48 Kg), Pinky Jangra (51 Kg), Manisha Maun (54 Kg), Sonia (57 Kg), L Sarita Devi (60 Kg), Simranjit Kaur (64 Kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69 Kg), Saweety Boora (75 Kg), Bhagyabati Kachari (81 Kg) and Seema Poonia (+81 Kg).
Coaches: Raffaele Bergamasco (Foreign Coach); Shiv Singh (Head Coach) Sandhya Gurung; Md.Ali Qamar; Chhote Lal Yadav; Satvir Kaur.
Support Staff: Dr. Amol Arun Patil (Team Doctor); Aayush Chittaranjan Yekhande (Physiotherapist) Simon Singh (Video Analyst); Veena Joyel (Massuere)
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Live TV
Recommended For You
- EICMA 2018: Top Electric Bikes Unveiled At The Event
- Mick Schumacher Eyes Macau Grand Prix Challenge in F3
- Sony WH-1000XM3 Review: The Bose QuietComfort 35 II is Under Serious Threat, And it is Too Close to Call
- Sara Ali Khan Looks Drop-dead Gorgeous in This Lehenga by Sabyasachi
- 'I Know I am Muslim as Others Don't Let Me Forget': When House Hunting in Metros Turns into Nightmare
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...