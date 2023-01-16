Indian Cricketer Ajit Agarkar’s Interfaith Love Story No Less Than a Movie

Former Indian cricketer Ajit Agarkar was famous for his sharp inswingers and occasional batting heroics. In his career of 16 years, he played 26 Tests, 191 ODIs and 4 T20s. He represented India in more than 200 international matches in all three formats of the game. He represented India in 1999, 2003, and 2007 Cricket World Cups as well as the inaugural 2007 ICC World Twenty20 winning team. He is the third-highest wicket-taker for India in One Day Internationals (ODIs).

As brilliant as Ajit’s career was, his personal life is even more interesting. Ajit had an inter-faith marriage, which has stood the test of time. Ajith has been married to Fatima Ghadially for 21 years. Fatima was a management consultant employed by a private company in Mumbai in 2000. Agarkar had just made his debut in international cricket at the time. Her brother Mazhar Ghadially, who was friends with the cricketer, was crucial to how they met. Early in the 1990s, Mazhar also played the game on the domestic level. This led to a friendship with Ajit.

Fatima used to often accompany her brother to matches and other public events where Ajit was present. This led to a friendship between them as well and soon they started dating. Their relationship gained national attention by 2001. The couple got married in a quiet ceremony in Mumbai in 2002 with the approval of their parents.

Only close friends and relatives were invited; therefore, the guest list was highly selective. They had a reception on the same day, February 9, to which practically all of the Indian cricket team’s players were invited. Both of them had set an extraordinary example as Ajit belongs to a Hindu Pandit household while Fatima is Muslim. Ajit and Fatima have a son named Raj.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here