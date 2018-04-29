English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Indian Fencer Wins Silver Medal at Reykjavik Tournament
India's C A Bhavani Devi won a silver medal in the sabre event of the Tournoi World Cup Satellite Fencing Championship in Reykjavik, Iceland
Twitter/ Virender Sehwag
Chennai: India's C A Bhavani Devi won a silver medal in the sabre event of the Tournoi World Cup Satellite Fencing Championship in Reykjavik, Iceland. The Tamil Nadu fencer went down 10-15 to USA's Alexis Browne in the final, according to a press note here.
She had beaten Parede Torres 15-9 in the quarterfinal and followed it up by getting past Guila Arpino of Italy 15-10 in the semifinal. She posted a picture of herself with the medal on her
Twitter feed.
Bhavani Devi had won a gold medal at the Reykjavik tournament last year to become the first Indian win to do so in an international fencing event.
Also Watch
She had beaten Parede Torres 15-9 in the quarterfinal and followed it up by getting past Guila Arpino of Italy 15-10 in the semifinal. She posted a picture of herself with the medal on her
Twitter feed.
Bhavani Devi had won a gold medal at the Reykjavik tournament last year to become the first Indian win to do so in an international fencing event.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
-
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Friday 27 April , 2018 World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Yesteryear Actress Mumtaz is Alive, Daughter Tanya Madhvani Confirms Through an Instagram Post
- International Dance Day: Taapsee, Kriti & Other Bollywood Actors You Didn't Know Were Trained Dancers!
- Tips to Improve Car's Fuel Efficiency this Summer Without Turning Off the Air Conditioner
- OnePlus 6 Image Leaked Online And it is Completely Bezel-less
- 30 Years of QSQT: Aamir Would Go at Night and Put Up Posters on Autos to Ensure People Watched the Film