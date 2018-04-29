Indian Fencer Wins Silver Medal at Reykjavik Tournament

India's C A Bhavani Devi won a silver medal in the sabre event of the Tournoi World Cup Satellite Fencing Championship in Reykjavik, Iceland. The Tamil Nadu fencer went down 10-15 to USA's Alexis Browne in the final, according to a press note here.She had beaten Parede Torres 15-9 in the quarterfinal and followed it up by getting past Guila Arpino of Italy 15-10 in the semifinal. She posted a picture of herself with the medal on herTwitter feed.Bhavani Devi had won a gold medal at the Reykjavik tournament last year to become the first Indian win to do so in an international fencing event.