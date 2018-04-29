GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Indian Fencer Wins Silver Medal at Reykjavik Tournament

India's C A Bhavani Devi won a silver medal in the sabre event of the Tournoi World Cup Satellite Fencing Championship in Reykjavik, Iceland

PTI

Updated:April 29, 2018, 5:29 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Indian Fencer Wins Silver Medal at Reykjavik Tournament
Twitter/ Virender Sehwag
Chennai: India's C A Bhavani Devi won a silver medal in the sabre event of the Tournoi World Cup Satellite Fencing Championship in Reykjavik, Iceland. The Tamil Nadu fencer went down 10-15 to USA's Alexis Browne in the final, according to a press note here.

She had beaten Parede Torres 15-9 in the quarterfinal and followed it up by getting past Guila Arpino of Italy 15-10 in the semifinal. She posted a picture of herself with the medal on her
Twitter feed.

Bhavani Devi had won a gold medal at the Reykjavik tournament last year to become the first Indian win to do so in an international fencing event.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Recommended For You