Indian Football Clubs Line Up to Sign Lionel Messi after Reports of Him Leaving Barcelona

Lionel Messi (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Teams around the world have expressed their interest in signing Lionel Messi, albeit on a rather jovial note,

Lionel Messi has reportedly told Barcelona that he wishes to leave the Catalan club, leaving every team in the world, including Indian football teams racing to get the legendary Argentine footballer in their team.

Barcelona received a burofax, which is a service used in Spain to urgently dispatch documents through a certified email, from Messi's lawyers declaring that the player, who has spent his entire career at Barca, wished to leave. Barcelona has also reportedly sent Messi a burofax, which states they wanted him to stay and finish his career at the club.

Accoring to sources, the burofax Messi's lawyers sent referred to a clause in the last contract the 33-year-old Argentine signed with Barcelona in 2017, which allowed him to leave for free, a clause that expired on June 10 this year.

Currently though, under the terms of the contract which expires in 2021, the only way Messi can leave without the club's consent is if a rival side pays his release clause of 700 million euros (629.7 million pounds).

As the news broke, Indian football teams joined the social media trend of announcing that they have entered the race to get Messi on their team.

Not only Indian football clubs but teams from all over the world have thrown their hat in the ring to sign Messi.

Teams of other sports including basketball and baseball have shown interest in getting Messi on their side.

Some of the Indian Premier League teams have also got in on the speculation:

Though it is yet unsure where Messi will land up or will he, at all, leave Barcelona, one thing is for sure, only time will tell.

(With inputs from Agencies)

