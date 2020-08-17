Indian Football: Girls Residential Football Academy in Bengaluru Launched by Rebels FC

Rebels FC launched India's first full-fledged girls residential football training facility called RFC Girls Football Academy in Bengaluru on Monday. The campus of the academy is located at New Age World School, Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

The academy is open to girl children from the age bracket of U-13 to U-22 from all socio-economic backgrounds. The academy says it offers the children an international level of training programmes formulated by its highly qualified technical team honoured with UEFA and AFC coaching licenses led by their technical director, Ajit Braich.

The academy promises to provide a nurturing environment for not just sporting development but also in the academics. The academy has collaborated with reputed institutions to offer a diverse syllabus ranging from CBSE, ICSE, and SSLC up to high school, and multiple streams at college level including sports management programs.

ALSO READ | Goa Sports Minister Hopes to Boost Tourism as the State Prepares to Host Indian Super League 2020-21 Behind Closed Doors

"With FIFA U -17 Women's World Cup being hosted in India in 2021 and also the progress that our women's national team is making, we at RFC Football Academy are delighted to launch India's first full-fledged girls residential football academy. We believe the residential academy will help female athletes who aspire to become professional footballers. Athletes who join the academy will be provided quality football training and education that is provided globally in countries which are football power houses," said Preetham Chandra, Founder and CEO of RFC Football Academy.

The academy says it will be providing "scientific training for young, talented and passionate female footballers to achieve their dream of becoming a professional football player and also help them pursue a career in the sport."

Besides the faculty, the academy promises a football training experience augmented by a team of mentors, nutritionists, counsellors and peers in an inclusive environment on a year-round basis.

The academy has a full-sized football field, training pitch, swimming pool and a gym for a sport-science driven curriculum. The boarding students will get lodging facilities, nutritious menu, study area and library.

ALSO READ | Indian Football: I-League 2019-20 to be Held in Kolkata, Second Division Qualifiers go to IFA Too

The academy also promises to have an extensive network to ensure that the student-athletes get abundant exposure by playing plenty of domestic and international matches.

AIFF general secretary Kushal Das congratulated the academy and said such academies will contribute to achieving their goals for women's football.

"I would like to congratulate RFC for setting up the Girls Residential Football Academy. We at the AIFF have a very robust plan to develop women's football in India starting with the U17 Women's World Cup in 2021 and hosting of the Women's Asian Cup in 2022. Academies like RFC will go a long way in achieving the goals," he said.

Indian women's football team coach Maymol Rocky called the academy an example for others.

"The RFC Girls Residential Academy in Bangalore is an example for others to follow. The vibrant player development model at the academy will lead to more players being available for selection for the national teams across all groups. I wish them good luck," Rocky said.