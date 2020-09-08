Indian Football: Jeje Lalpekhlua Announces Exit from Chennaiyin FC with Emotional Post

India forward Jeje Lalpekhlua announced his departure from Indian Super League club Chennaiyin FC after spending six years there through an emotional social media post on Tuesday. Jeje, who could not play the last season due to injury, said he wished he could have played another match for the Chennai outfit but "it is not to be".

In the six years with Chennaiyin FC, Jeje has played 69 matches, scoring 23 goals and making seven assists. He has won two ISL trophies with the club in the year 2015 and 2017-18.

The 29-year-old Jeje extended his gratitude towards the club and its management and said Chennaiyin FC made him who he was today.

Here is Jeje's full post:

I would firstly like to thank each and every one of you for the outstanding support you give us all at Chennaiyin FC. This is the club that gave me my first steps into the Indian Super League and it is because of this club that I am who I am today.

I will never forget the support Vita Dani and Abhishek Bachchan have given us through all the ups and downs during our 6 seasons. It was a great feeling to win the trophy twice with the team.

A big thank you to every manager I played under and each and every player I played alongside.

I did wish I could play another match for Chennaiyin FC as I missed the last season but it is not to be.

The Supermachans and BStand Blues are the lifeblood of this team and I hope we can meet once again.

Thank you all it was an honour!

See you soon.

Jeje also responded to a post from BStand Blues that had a video of him.

He said, "It's really hard to say Good bye. Thank you so much for everything you guys did for me for my 6 years journey since day one. See you soon."