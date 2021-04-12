Indian Football: Joel Chianese Extends Stay with Indian Super League Club Hyderabad FC Till 2022

Indian Super League (ISL) side Hyderabad FC on Monday extended the contract of their 31-year-old Australian striker Joel Chianese till the end of the 2021-22 season. Chianese, who made his senior debut for Sydney FC in the 2011 Asian Champions League against top-flight Japanese professional club Kashima Antlers and played his maiden A-League match later that year, will now join his former side Perth Glory on a short-term deal till the end of the current 2020-21 A-League season.

After missing some initial games with an injury, Joel returned with a bang for Manolo Marquez’s men, scoring three times and providing one assist in 12 appearances. A constant threat in attack, Joel has combined well with the Indian and overseas players upfront as Hyderabad FC put on an impressive run in the ISL’s 2020-21 season.

Hyderabad FC’s last game of the season against FC Goa became crucial as they desperately needed a win to qualify for the play-offs. But following a goalless draw, the Telangana-based club narrowly missed the play-offs, finishing fifth on the league table.

A statement on the Hyderabad FC website said: “We wish Joel the very best with Perth Glory in the current A-League season."

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here