Indian Football: Joel Chianese Extends Stay with Indian Super League Club Hyderabad FC Till 2022

After missing some initial games with an injury, Joel returned with a bang for Manolo Marquez’s men, scoring three times and providing one assist in 12 appearances. A constant threat in attack, Joel has combined well with the Indian and overseas players upfront as Hyderabad FC put on an impressive run in the ISL’s 2020-21 season.
Hyderabad FC’s last game of the season against FC Goa became crucial as they desperately needed a win to qualify for the play-offs. But following a goalless draw, the Telangana-based club narrowly missed the play-offs, finishing fifth on the league table.
A statement on the Hyderabad FC website said: “We wish Joel the very best with Perth Glory in the current A-League season."
Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here