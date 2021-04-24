Indian Football: Mumbai City FC Extend Contract of Key Defender Vignesh Dakshinamurthy

Indian Super League (ISL) defending champions Mumbai City FC on Saturday extended the contract of their 23-year-old winger-turned-full back Vignesh Dakshinamurthy by another four years. The Karnataka-born player’s contract will run till the 2025 season. Vignesh has been seen as one of the most promising Indian talents to emerge from Sergio Lobera’s Mumbai City FC. He helped the team win the double, clinching the League Winners Shield and the club’s maiden ISL title. Having featured at the U-23 level for India, Vignesh turned out for Mumbai City on 22 occasions in the 2020-21 campaign and scored an outstanding goal against Hyderabad FC, his first for the club.

Having committed his future to Mumbai City FC, Vignesh is expected to be a key part of the team’s ISL title defence as well as the club’s maiden AFC Champions League campaign in 2021-22.

“It’s a great moment for me and my family. I’ve been at Mumbai City FC for three years now and it’s a special feeling committing my next few years to a club that has shown faith and supported me throughout.

“I take a lot of pride in the fact that I could be a part of a historic season, winning our first trophies for Mumbai City. The vision of the club, the head coach Sergio Lobera and the determination of our group, despite the tough circumstances we’re currently living in, is the reason why we won and why we are a big family," said Vignesh.

Head coach, Sergio Lobera said that, “Vignesh is a young, hardworking boy, and an excellent professional who is eager to improve each and every day. He showed tremendous character throughout the season and he was ready to step in whenever role the team wanted him to play."

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here