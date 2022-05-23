Indian Golfer Aditi Ashok Misplaces Kit During Travel Ahead of Tournament

Fear of flying aside, there are many pitfalls when it comes to air travel as Indian golfer Aditi Ashok discovered recently during her flight back from France.

The athlete, who contested in the Jabra Ladies Cup at the Evian resort in France, seems to have misplaced her golf bag while travelling from the Parisian Airport.

The golfer posted a tweet appealing to the Air France flight crew.

The post read, “Need your immediate response @airfrance my golf bag didn’t make it on the flight from CDG. I have already shared the bag tag details on DM. I need it immediately as I have a tournament. Respond immediately and make sure my bag arrives by tomorrow. #MissingGolfBag”

Aditi, who recently made her hole in one on the eighth at the Jabra Cup was all smiles about her first ace as a professional golfer.

She was the second golfer to produce a hole in one on the day and was congratulated by the LET in a post online that read “The smile says it all…. @aditigolf gets the second hole-in-one of the day on the eighth, her first-ever ace in a professional event”

She expressed her joy on social media saying “Super thrilled that my first hole in one as a professional came @evianresort.Pleasure being here to play the #JabraLadiesOpen @LETgolf Loved the views of the lake and mountains around the course this week. Can’t wait to be back in the USA for the match play event.”

The sportswoman from Bangalore is an Olympian and an Arjuna awardee, who received the honour in 2020.

