Indian Grand Prix 3, 4 to be Held in Bhubaneswar on May 21, 24: AFI

Indian Grand Prix 3 and 4 will be held in Bhubaneswar on May 21 and 24 respectively, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has said in a statement on Sunday.

“The Grand Prix Meets have been shifted from Madurai in Tamil Nadu to the Odisha capital to provide better facilities to the athletes. These Athletics meets have special importance as the athletes can achieve the qualification standard for the World Athletics, Commonwealth Games and the postponed Asian Games," it said.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

There will be a total of 17 events in both the meets which includes nine for women and eight for men. The meets will be held in the evening on both days, AFI said in a release.

The Government of Odisha along with Athletics Federation of India and Odisha Athletics Association will conduct the event.

Events for women participants include sprint in 200m, 8,000m, 5,000m categories, 100m hurdles, high jump, triple jump, shot put, discus and hammer throw while men can participate in 100 m, 400 m, 1,500m sprints, pole vault, long jump, discus and javelin throw events.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.