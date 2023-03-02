CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Sports » Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh Named Player of the Year by ACF
1-MIN READ

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh Named Player of the Year by ACF

PTI

Last Updated: March 02, 2023, 16:23 IST

Abu Dhabi, UAE

Donnarumma Gukesh becomes the youngest to beat Magnus Carlsen (Photo: Twitter / @DGukesh)

Donnarumma Gukesh becomes the youngest to beat Magnus Carlsen (Photo: Twitter / @DGukesh)

The Asian Chess Federation honoured the 16-year-old player with the accolade for clinching the gold medal with a record-breaking score of 9/11 in the 44th Chess Olympiad at Mahabalipuram last year. He also broke the 2700 Elo-rating mark and was the youngest Grandmaster from the country to be rated above 2700

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh has been honoured with Player-of-the-Year award by the Asian Chess Federation (ACF) for clinching the gold medal with a record-breaking score of 9/11 in the 44th Chess Olympiad at Mahabalipuram last year.

In March last year, Gukesh became only the sixth Indian to break the 2700 Elo-rating mark, and the youngest Grandmaster from the country to be rated above 2700.

The All India Chess Federation (AICF) bagged the ’Most Active Federation’ award conferred during the ACF annual summit, which is underway.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has been conferred with Man-of-the-Year award for his effort in the successful hosting of the FIDE Chess Olympiad in August last year within a short notice of four months.

The Indian women’s team, comprising of Koneru Humpy, D Harika, R Vaishali, Tania Sachdev and Bhakti Kulkarni, was adjudged the ’Best Women’s team of the Year’ for its bronze-winning effort, while Grandmaster R B Ramesh bagged the men’s Coach-of-the-Year award and Grandmaster Abhijit Kunte won the Women’s Coach-of-the-Year awards.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:March 02, 2023, 16:23 IST
last updated:March 02, 2023, 16:23 IST
