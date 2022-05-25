Indian Judoka Threatens Suicide after Ban from Commonwealth Games Selection Trials

The 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG), to be held in Birmingham from 28 July to 8 August, selection trials for male judokas courted controversy after one athlete, who did not make the cut, has threatened to take their own life.

The selection trials to decide the men’s team in three weight categories are scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday in Patiala, while the same for the women’s team were held on Monday and Tuesday in New Delhi.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

“I was banned by the Judo Federation of India for two years but the same was revoked by its president Partap Singh Bajwa. Then how can they debar me from competing in the trials? I met Cawas Billimoria, chairman of the selection committee appointed by the SAI, but to no avail. Given the situation I am left with no option but to take my own life,” Jatin, the Haryana judoka in question, told The New Indian Express from Patiala.

Jatin, in his conversation with TIE, claimed that his name is among four selected judokas in 60kg, with the Judo Federation of India (JFI) having sent the names of four athletes (men in 60 kg, 66 kg and 100 kg and women in 48kg, 57kg and 63kg categories) in each category to the Commonwealth Games Organising Committee in March this year. Apart from these three, trials were also held in the women’s 78kg class as JFI, which has since been banned, indicated India’s request to allow an extra competitor may be accommodated.

The judoka was banned by JFI after he “mistakenly knocked on the door of a female athlete”.

“We competed in the Olbia Junior World Championships held in Italy in October last year. There I along with another Indian judoka mistakenly knocked on the door of a female athlete from the USA. We apologised also and after that, I competed in Cadet Nationals and won gold. I also competed in Cadet and Junior Asian Championships,” Jatin told TIE.

JFI secretary-general Man Mohan Jaiswal clarified that the ban on two judokas and three coaches was imposed to ensure the International Judo Federation (IJF) does not sanction JFI.

“After I was reinstated earlier this year, I received emails and calls from the IJF seeking disciplinary action the body has taken against these two judokas and coaches who accompanied them to Italy. I issued notices to the parties concerned and even took everybody in confidence and followed all due process before imposing the ban as we were given a deadline to take the necessary action by the international body. The ban was later revoked by the president and Jatin is making his claim to compete on the same ground. However, it should be understood that the IJF has already blocked registration of those banned by them and even if they manage to win trials, they wouldn’t be allowed to compete in the CWG,” said Jaiswal.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.