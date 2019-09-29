Indian Junior Boys Win Bronze Medal in Serbia Table Tennis Open
Raegan Albuquerque and Yashansh Malik, along with Netherlands' Lode Hulshof, won bronze after losing in the semi-final at the Serbia Junior and Cadet Table-Tennis Open.
Image for Representation Only. (Getty Images)
Mumbai: Indian junior boys Raegan Albuquerque and Yashansh Malik paired with Netherlands' Lode Hulshof to win the bronze medal at the Serbia Junior and Cadet Table-Tennis Open.
The team put up a big fight before going down 2-3 in the semi-finals to the Czech Republic trio of Radek Skala, Tomas Martinko and Ondrej Kveton.
Starting the proceedings, Raegan lost 2-3 to Radek but Lode got them back into the tie, beating Martinko 3-2.
Kudos to the Junior Boys' team for their exploits in Serbia. 😍🏓 pic.twitter.com/XF4RJqvjak
— Table Tennis India (@TableTennisInd) September 28, 2019
Yashansh then increased the lead in his team's favour and beat Ondrej 3-1. With just a win away from entering the final, Raegan and Lode went down by identical 0-3 margins to Tomas and Radek to end their campaign.
Earlier, in the quarterfinals, the combination of India and Netherlands got the better of Spain and Slovakia 3-1.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: All Previous Winners and What They are Doing Now
- Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Hints at a Fast and Furious Reunion with Vin Diesel
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Samsung AX3000 Purifier For Rs 7999 is What You Need This Diwali
- Man Who Caught a Fish Worth 23 Crore Rupees, Released It Back Into the Sea
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: You Can Get a TCL 55-inch 4K TV For Rs 28,999