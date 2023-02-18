CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :FootballHockeyTennisF1WWE
Home » News » Sports » Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Beat South Africa 8-1
1-MIN READ

Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Beat South Africa 8-1

By: Sports Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: February 18, 2023, 10:01 IST

New Delhi, India

Indian junior women's hockey team vs South Africa (HI)

Indian junior women's hockey team vs South Africa (HI)

Deepika netted a brace with Rujata Dadaso Pisal Hritika Singh Sunelita Toppo Deepika Soreng and Annu all scoring one goal each to help India beat South Africa 8-1

The Indian junior women’s hockey team began their campaign in South Africa with a convincing 8-1 win over the hosts.

The visitors displayed good structure in their attack with successive goals coming their way from the very first minute of the match.

Goals were scored by Deepika Sr. (1′, 30′), vice captain Rujata Dadaso Pisal (18′), Hritika Singh (20′), Sunelita Toppo (28′), Deepika Soreng (36′) and Annu (44′) on Friday.

For South Africa, Mikkela Le Roux (36′) was the lone goal scorer.

The Indian junior women’s team will play two more matches against the South Africa U-21 team on Saturday and Monday followed by two games against South Africa ‘A’ team on February 24 and 25 respectively.

Read all the Latest Sports News here

About the Author
Sports Desk
A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you live updates, breaking news, opinions and photos from the wide world of sport. Follow @News18Sport...Read More
Tags:
  1. India
  2. Indian junior women's hockey team
  3. South Africa
first published:February 18, 2023, 10:01 IST
last updated:February 18, 2023, 10:01 IST
Read More