Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Sail to 4-0 Win Over South Africa A
Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Sail to 4-0 Win Over South Africa A

PTI

Last Updated: February 26, 2023, 12:59 IST

Cape Town, South Africa

Hockey Representational Image (AFP Photo)

Deepika, Neelam, Annu, and Sunlita Toppo all scored as the Indian team sealed an emphatic victory against hosts South Africa

The Indian junior women’s hockey team ended its tour of South Africa undefeated with a 4-0 win over the ’A’ side of the host country.

Deepika Sr. broke the deadlock in the 13th minute by converting from the spot after South Africa conceded a penalty stroke.

A few minutes later, Neelam (15th minute) doubled India’s lead by converting a penalty corner. Annu (35th) and Sunlita Toppo (50th) scored in the second half to seal the victory late Saturday night.

The South Africa tour was a part of the team’s preparations for the U-21 Asia Cup, which serves as a qualifier for the upcoming FIH Junior Women’s World Cup.

The Indian team had earlier defeated the South African U-21 team in all three games. The visitors were held to a 4-4 draw by South African ’A’ team in their last match on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:February 26, 2023, 12:59 IST
last updated:February 26, 2023, 12:59 IST
