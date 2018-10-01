English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Men Hold Russia, Women Draw With United States at Batumi Chess Olympiad
Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand helped the Indian men hold second seeds Russia to a draw in the sixth round of the 43rd Chess Olympiad at Batumi, Georgia on Sunday.
Batumi: Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand plays against Markus Ragger of Austria in the second round of the team event at 43rd Chess Olympiad in Batumi, Geogia, Wednesday, Sept 26, 2018. Anand beat Ragger as Indian team won against Austria, 3.5 - 0.5. (Image: PTI)
Anand was in a much worse position according to computer assessment and this was the day when the machine was proven wrong as the Indian ace came up with a brilliant counter attack to hold Ian Nepomniachtchi to a draw on the top board.
While the Russians had figured their chances on the top board, P Harikrishna held mighty Vladimir Kramnik to a draw on the second board while Vidit Gujrathi and B Adhiban drew with Nikita Vituigov and Dmitry Jakovenko on the last two boards to restore parity.
The Indian women almost came close to beating sole leaders United States but eventually had to settle for a draw.
Koneru Humpy and Tania Sachdev did the trick on board one and three playing white by winning their respective games but black pieces seemed a curse on the day as D Harika and Eesha Karavade suffered a defeat to let USA remain in joint lead.
With fives rounds still to come, Azerbaijan and Poland lead the open section displaying superlative efforts.
Azerbaijan and Poland defeated Czech Republic and Ukraine respectively. Azerbaijan trounced Czech Republic 3-1 while Ukraine were aided by a fine victory from Radoslav Wojtazsek to score 2.5-1.5 over Ukraine.
In the women's section, the top seed Russian lost again, going down to Armenia which makes it now a virtual lottery as Chinese women were also seen struggling in this round.
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
