Indian Men's Contingent Pull Out of SaarLorLux Open after Lakshya Sen's Father Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The Indian men's contingent pulled out from the SaarLorLux Open after Lakshya Sen's father, who is also his coach, DK Sen tested positive for Covid-19.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) had put out a statement on Wednesday saying that Lakshya had decided to withdraw and according to BWF release, Shubhankar Dey and Ajay Jayaram, the other two Indians in the fray, also pulled late last night.

Sen, the defending men's singles champion at the tournament, was the second seed and was set to face Malaysia's Howard Shue in the second round on Wednesday.

Sen, 19, his coach Sen, and a physio arrived in Saarbrucken, Germany, for the tournament on October 25 and were advised to travel to Frankfurt for COVID testing, said SAI.

"The reports were received on October 27 where Sen and his physio came COVID negative but his coach came positive [asymptomatic]," it further said.

"So as to not hamper the functioning of the tournament and jeopardise the other players, Sen has pulled out of the event and informed the organisers. Sen and his coach have requested for another COVID test in order to determine their return date to India," it further said.

“BWF can confirm three players have been withdrawn from the SaarLorLux Open 2020 as a precautionary measure for all participants following having been in contact with a positive case within their team entourage.

“The three players: Lakshya Sen, Ajay Jayaram, and Subhankar Dey will not compete further in the SaarLorLux Open 2020, which began on Tuesday 27th October 2020, and all three players and the team entourage have been placed in isolation, in line with directives from the local health authorities and BWF tournament health protocols. All three players have tested negative for Covid-19 following the testing requirements for the tournament and are said to be in good health overall,” BWF said in a release in the wee hours of Thursday.

Jayaram was slated to take on third seed Mark Caljouw while Subhankar was to face Brian Yang in the second round.

(With inputs from IANS)