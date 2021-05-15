Indian Men's Football Team to Leave for Qatar on May 19 for FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers

The Indian football team will leave for Qatar on May 19 after the gulf country, in a big relief, accepted All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) request to allow its players to train there ahead of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers next month. Not only that, Qatar has even agreed to the AIFF’s request to waive the mandatory 10-day hard quarantine after reaching there. The players will have a preparatory camp of nearly two weeks in a bio-bubble in Qatar before the first match on June 3.

“We are planning to fly the team on May 19 evening. There will be no quarantine (of the players) and they will be in a bio-bubble," AIFF general secretary Kushal Das told.

