Indian Men's Hockey Team to Open Asian Games Title Defence Against Hong Kong China

New Delhi: India will open its title defence against minnows Hong Kong China on August 22 in the men's hockey competition of the Asian Games to be held in Indonesia.India have been clubbed in Pool A in the men's competition alongside Korea, Japan, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong China, while Pool B consists of Malaysia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Oman, Thailand and hosts Indonesia.After Hong Kong China, the Indians will next play Japan on August 24 followed by matches against Korea (August 26) and Sri Lanka (August 28).The Indian women's team, meanwhile, has been placed in Pool B alongside title holders Korea, Thailand, Kazakhstan and Indonesia. Pool A features China, Japan, Malaysia, Hong Kong China and Chinese Taipei.The Indian women's team will open its campaign against hosts Indonesia on August 19, followed by games against Kazakhstan (August 21), Korea (August 25) and Thailand (August 27).The 18th edition of the Asian Games will see the highest ever number of participating teams in the history of hockey competitions at the continental event.21 teams from 14 countries will go head to head in the men's and women's categories in 60 matches over a course of 14 days.The winners of the men's and women's categories will book their places in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.All matches will be played in the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Sports Complex in Jakarta.After 25 men's and 20 women's matches, the classification stage will begin on the August 29. Women's final is scheduled to be played on August 31 while the men's final will be played on the September 1.This edition of the Asian Games will also witness the debut of Video Referral System in the continental event.