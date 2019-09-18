Indian Men's Team Finishes 5th, Wins Gold in Champions Division at Asian Table Tennis Championships
Asian Table Tennis Championships: Indian men's team defeated Hong Kong 3-1 to put up their second best result in the tournament.
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran remained unbeaten in the team event of Asian Table Tennis Championships. (Photo Credit: @sathiyantt)
The Indian men's team logged their second best result at ITTF Asian Table Tennis Championships, finishing fifth after beating Hong Kong 3-1 in the classification match here on Wednesday.
The Indian team also defeated Iran 3-0 to clinch the gold medal in the champions division.
In the classification match, India tried out a new opening with Sharath Kamal, who after the initial struggle, managed to put it across Lam Siu Hang 9-11, 11-6, 7-11, 11-7, 11-7 to provide the lead.
In the second tie, Anthony Amalraj beat NG Pak Nam 9-11, 11-4, 11-6, 11-7, while in the third singles, G Sathiyan defeated Kwan Man Ho 11-5, 11-13, 11-7, 14-12.
In the second and fourth games, Sathiyan won the last on his second match-point. He was the lone Indian who did not lose a single match in team event, having played all matches from 1st Division to finishing fifth in the Champions Division.
In the final of the 1st Division, Sharath opened again for India and downed Amin Ahmadin 11-5, 9-11, 11-6, 11-6, while both Sathiyan and Amalraj were stretched fully.
Sathiyan beat Air Hossein Hodaei 6-11, 11-4, 10-12, 11-7, 12-10 while Amalraj accounted for Noshad Alamiyan 18-16, 5-11, 11-9, 6-11, 11-9 as India won the yellow metal.
The individual events will begin on Thursday.
