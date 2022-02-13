CHANGE LANGUAGE
Indian National Car Racing Championship: Sandeep Kumar Clinches The Inaugural VW Polo Cup
1-MIN READ

Indian National Car Racing Championship: Sandeep Kumar Clinches The Inaugural VW Polo Cup

Sandeep Kumar won the national championship title for the inaugural Polo Cup of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship.

Sports Desk

Sandeep Kumar secured the national championship title for the inaugural Polo Cup with a race to spare in the fourth and final round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship on Sunday.

The 29-year Chennai racer displayed controlled aggression and was content with his fourth and fifth-place finish in the final two races of the Volkswagen one-make championship.

After starting way back in the top-12 reverse grid, he finished fourth in the penultimate race.

He took advantage of the incidents in laps 2 and 3 and moved forward gaining five places in a race that was red-flagged.

Making a restart and overtaking one more Polo, Sandeep garnered enough points from the fourth-place finish to seal the championship.

In the afternoon heat, he managed to bring the Polo home in fifth for a creditable championship victory, his second national title.

A former Volkswagen Polo R Pro Cup champion, who raced in Scirocco R Cup for two years in Germany, Sandeep was also the winner of Formula LGB4 National Championship-2020.

“I am so relieved. It is a very happy moment for me and I thank all the Volkswagen family and all my team who put in many hours of dedicated hard work to give me a wonderful machine. The powerful car built by Volkswagen Motorsports India is a pleasure to drive and I enjoyed every bit this season," said Sandeep, a corporate lawyer by profession.

first published:February 13, 2022, 18:25 IST