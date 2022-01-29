Indian Olympian Boxer Sarjubala Devi Turns Professional

Decorated Indian woman boxer and Olympian Sarjubala Devi has decided to enter the professional arena and has signed a deal with leading Indian boxing promoter Mujtaba Kamal and Grassroot Boxing Promotions and Management in Imphal. The 28-year-old Manipuri, a silver medallist in the 2014 AIBA World Boxing Championship in Korea and a former Youth World Boxing gold medallist, will be making her professional boxing debut on February 26 in Dubai. Sarjubala is also a four-time national champion, has represented India in many international tournaments and has won medals in almost all competitions that she has participated in.

She was ranked second in 2014 in her weight category.

Mujtaba’s company currently manages some of the top Indian professional boxers like Sabari J (current WBC India champion), Karthik S (WBC Asian silver winner), Faizan Anwar, Lalrinsanga Tlau (WBC youth world champion), Asif Asad, Gurpreet Singh and some other boxers.

The press conference was attended by P Doungel, Director General of Police, Manipur.

Mujtaba said that he was happy to have added a sensational boxing talent to his stable.

“Today marks a significant day for our sport with the news that Sarjubala is joining the professional ranks," he said.

“She is one of the most recognised Indian women’s amateur boxers of all time and a public figure in Manipur."

Indian Boxing Council President, Brigadier PK Muralidharan Raja said: “Sarjubala is an outstanding boxer and this is great news for her and all the fans who have followed her incredible career.

“Her career and familial background are already an inspiration to young people in the state of Manipur and we’re very excited for her first professional fight in February 2022. It would not be long before she is able to fight in her homeland in front of a raucous crowd who love her to bits."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.