Home » News » Sports » Indian Olympians 'Proud' to be a Part of 75th Independence Day Celebrations
2-MIN READ

Indian Olympians 'Proud' to be a Part of 75th Independence Day Celebrations

Rajya Sabha member MC Mary at India's Independence Day 2021 celebrations (Twitter)

Mary Kom, Dutee Chand, Sharath Kamal took to social media to post pictures of India's Independence Day celebrations from Red Fort.

Indian Olympians were excited to be part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort and shared pictures from the Red Fort on social media platforms as well.

Rajya Sabha member MC Mary took to social media to wish Indians. “My warm greetings to all on the occasion of 75th Independence Day," she posted.

“It always a pride to stand near to National Flag. Today is very memorable day for me as I am at Redfort attending the 75th Independence Day of India with Honorable PM and all esteemed Guests. Wish you all Happy Independence Day," Sprinter Dutee Chand posted.

Olympian shooter Sanjeev Rajpoot took to Twitter to express his feelings from Red Fort. “Nothing comes close to the feeling of representing your country. Saluting the sacrifices and valour of our freedom fighters! Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind."

Narendra Modi also showered praise on India’s Olympians and urged the nation to “give them a big round of applause for their achievements."

In his 88-minute address, the Prime Minister made a pointed reference to the way the Olympics have impacted thinking within the country. “It is a major turning point for our country," he said. “In this decade we have to speed up the drive to bring talent, technology and professionalism into sports in the country."

Drawing the nation’s attention to the Olympians present in the audience, the Prime Minister said, “The athletes who have made us proud at the Tokyo Olympics are here among us today. I urge the nation to applaud their achievement today. They have not only won our hearts but also inspired future generations."

As many as 240 Olympians, including gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and silver medallist Mirabai Chanu, the men’s and women’s hockey teams, their support staff, and officials of the Sports Authority of India were present to listen to the Prime MInister.

On his way out of the Red Fort, the Prime Minister’s cavalcade stopped at the enclosure reserved for the Olympians and he walked around waving at them. In view of the Covid protocols, the sportspersons remained seated.

first published:August 15, 2021, 10:25 IST